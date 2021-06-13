Watch Live: Kwame Kilpatrick preaches at Little Rock Baptist Church in Detroit

Kwame Kilpatrick is a free man and, for the first time, he's speaking in front of an audience at the Little Rock Baptist Church in Detroit.

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was released from prison in January as one of President Donald Trump's final actions in office, commutting his 28 year sentence. Now Kilpatrick is speaking about his future and his faith.

He's delivering his first message at the church Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Watch in the church's YouTube stream below.