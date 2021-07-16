WATCH: Man rescued from roof of car after getting stranded on flooded Detroit freeway

A man was rescued Friday from the roof of his car on a flooded Detroit freeway.

The man was on the Lodge Freeway under the TCF Center. Department of Natural Resources and a Michigan State Police sergeant used a truck and a boat to get to the man, who was on top of his submerged vehicle.

The northbound lanes of the Lodge are closed at Jefferson Avenue due to flooding. Areas of I-94 are also closed after heavy rain.