Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Man rescued from roof of car after getting stranded on flooded Detroit freeway

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Detroit
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was rescued Friday from the roof of his car on a flooded Detroit freeway.

The man was on the Lodge Freeway under the TCF Center. Department of Natural Resources and a Michigan State Police sergeant used a truck and a boat to get to the man, who was on top of his submerged vehicle.

MAP: Freeways closed in Detroit due to flooding

The northbound lanes of the Lodge are closed at Jefferson Avenue due to flooding. Areas of I-94 are also closed after heavy rain.

Police rescue man stuck on roof submerged car on flooded Detroit freeway

A man was rescued from atop his submerged vehicle on the Lodge Freeway.