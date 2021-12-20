WATCH: Panda predicts Michigan State will beat Pitt in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Yang Yang, a 24-year-old panda, picked the Michigan State Spartans to beat the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

(Photo: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

No.10 MSU and No. 12 Pitt will face off at 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This will be the first time the two programs will play each other since 2007.

Watch Yang Yang, who lives at Zoo Atlanta, make his prediction above.

Last season, the giant panda correctly predicted that Georgia would beat Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

Will Yang Yang's prediction be correct? Find out Dec. 30.