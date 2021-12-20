Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Panda predicts Michigan State will beat Pitt in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Sports
FOX 2 Detroit

Atlanta Zoo panda picks Michigan State to win the Peach Bowl

As Atlanta area prepares for the Peach Bowl, the panda Yang Yang has made its selection for the winner of the Peach Bowl between Michigan State and Pitt.

ATLANTA (FOX 2) - Yang Yang, a 24-year-old panda, picked the Michigan State Spartans to beat the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

(Photo: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

No.10 MSU and No. 12 Pitt will face off at 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This will be the first time the two programs will play each other since 2007.

Watch Yang Yang, who lives at Zoo Atlanta, make his prediction above.

Last season, the giant panda correctly predicted that Georgia would beat Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

Will Yang Yang's prediction be correct? Find out Dec. 30.