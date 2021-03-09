WATCH: Police stop wanted kidnapping suspect from fleeing on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

Michigan State Police prevented a suspected kidnapper from fleeing Monday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

Watch dashcam video of the stop below.

Police said they tracked the suspect and found that they were traveling north on the freeway. Troopers managed to execute a rolling roadblock.

Dashcam video showed the suspect trying to exit the freeway as troopers boxed in the vehicle.

Authorities said the suspect was arrested without incident and is awaiting extradition to Ohio.