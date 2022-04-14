Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Storm chaser video shows moment lightning strikes car during Iowa tornado

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Iowa
FOX TV Digital Team

Watch: Storm chaser video shows moment lightning strikes car during Iowa tornado

Christopher Riske, who filmed the footage, said his friend's car was "immobilized" and had to be taken to a mechanic after the intense lightning strike. Credit: Christopher Riske via Storyful

GILMORE CITY, Iowa - A storm chaser in Iowa captured a "once in a lifetime" video of lightning striking his friend’s car during a tornado.

It happened April 12 when storm chaser and YouTuber Christopher Riske "just happened to be recording" as a bolt of lightning struck his friend’s Toyota Prius. 

"I have never seen anything like this before, this is an extremely rare occurrence," Riske told Storyful. 

RELATED: Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

It was one of 10 tornadoes reported in Iowa Tuesday as a strong line of storms moved across the state, according to The Associated Press. The tornado in Gilmore City was rated an EF-2. 

As for the car, Riske said it was "immobilized" and had to be taken to a mechanic, but no one was hurt. 