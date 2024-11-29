WATCH: Theft suspect flees Macomb County deputies on 3 wheels after losing tire during chase

After he was caught breaking into a Harrison Township property, a man led Macomb County Sheriff's deputes on a chase that didn't end when he lost a tire.

According to the sheriff's office, 45-year-old Joseph Calderon, of Detroit, cut through a fence in the 41900 block of Irwin Drive around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Before deputies got to the scene, he left in a stolen pickup truck.

Deputies located him and deployed stop sticks, causing the truck to lose a tire. Still, Calderon continued driving until the truck stopped in a field. Authorities said he then got out and fled on foot but a K-9 caught him hiding in a bush.

Authorities said two electric bicycles and batteries were recovered, along with the stolen truck and tools.

Calderon is now facing numerous charges, including:

One Count: Possession of burglar’s tools – 10-year felony

One Count: Police officer - fleeing third degree – 5-year felony

Three Counts: Unlawful driving away – 5-year felony

One Count: Malicious destruction of property $1,000 - $20,000 – 5-year felony

One Count: Breaking & entering/vehicle stolen property $1,000 - $20,000 – 5-yearfelony

Three Counts: Larceny $1,000 - $20,000 – 5-year felony

Two Counts: Police officer assault/resist/obstruct causing injury – 4-year felony

One Count: Operating while license suspended – 1-year misdemeanor.

Calderon is being held in the Macomb County Jail on a $25,000, cash/surety bond.