WATCH: Wanted domestic violence suspect flees Berkley police on 3 flat tires

A wanted man is in custody after fleeing from Berkley police with only one good tire early Wednesday.

Police said Christopher Mobley, 49, of Detroit, had warrants for aggravated domestic violence, traffic violations, and a probation violation when he fled Birmingham police near 15 Mile and Woodward before the chase in Berkley.

The chase started when officers spotted Mobley's silver VW at the intersection of 11 Mile and Greenfield around 1:45 a.m. Spike strips were deployed. Despite the strips deflating three tires, Mobley took off through a red light and refused to stop.

Christopher Mobley (Photo: Berkley PD)

He continued to run red lights as he fled on 11 Mile. Eventually, Berkley police and Southfield police were able to get Mobley to stop by blocking the intersection at Evergreen and ramming his car.

After Mobley's car was stopped, Mobley put his hands up, but police said he refused to unlock the door. Afrer refusing numerous commands, an officer broke a back window of the car and warned Mobley that they were going to Tase him. When he refused to unlock the car, he was Tased and taken into custody without further incident.

(Photo: Berkley PD)

After his arrest, police said Mobley told officers that he hoped police would run his license plate and try to stop him.

Mobley was charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding. His bond was set at $50,000.