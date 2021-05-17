Water main repairs disrupt service in downtown Detroit buildings

article

Repairs to a leak at a water main in downtown Detroit Monday will disrupt service to several buildings Monday.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department said plans to fix a 30-inch water main today will impact service within an eight-block area.

The initial break happened on Farmer Street near Bates Street.

DWSD will be making the fix beginning around 12 p.m. It should be fixed by Tuesday morning.

The outage affects buildings near Woodward Avenue and East Congress.

The sewerage department said that some businesses could have low water pressure or no water service at all as a result.

Any businesses that need help should call the water department at (313) 267-8000.