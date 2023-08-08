Suspects broke into vehicles in Waterford, charged tens of thousands of dollars to stolen credit cards

article

Three men were arrested by Waterford Police last week for breaking into vehicles and stealing credit cards.

Jarece Darden, Marcus Hughes, and Kiereen Allen were charged with several counts of stealing and retaining financial transaction devices without consent, culminating in a year-long crime spree.

The suspects would break into vehicles and steal the credit cards. After the thefts, the suspects would charge tens of thousands of dollars to the cards before they could be reported as stolen.

The arrests were the result of countless hours of investigation and cooperation between multiple police agencies across Michigan.

On Aug. 4, the three suspects were charged by the Oakland County Prosecutor and appeared in court. District Court Judge Todd Fox set bonds at $125,000 for two of the suspects and $100,000 for the third:

Darden was charged with 10 counts of financial transaction devices/Retaining without consent

Hughes was charged with nine counts financial transaction devices/Retaining without consent

Allen was charged with 16 counts of financial transaction devices/Retaining without consent

They are currently in the Oakland County jail and will appear in court again on Aug. 14.

"These arrests are the result of tireless efforts from multiple police departments working together to protect our communities and bring criminals to justice." Scott Underwood, Chief of Police for the Waterford Police Department.