Waterford's Fork n' Pint plans to rebuild after fire; community rallies around workers

Nearly every inch of Fork n' Pint in Waterford was impacted by a devastating fire that started in the early morning hours of May 1st.

The backstory:

Bill Schwab is the general manager at the Fork n' Pint general manager.

"It’s a total loss. we are looking at what insurance offers for the rebuild. The plan is to be back. We love this community."

The fire likely started in the back corner of the restaurant, where they keep dirty linens outside the building, Schwab said.

"We recycle our oil for biodiesel," he said. "That’s where our compressor room is. There are fans there and electrical there."

What started the fire and why is not necessarily the top priority, he said.

"Our staff is the heart and soul of the Fork n' Pint, so we are having several fundraisers," Schwab said.

The GM says he has a two-way street relationship with the employees. As long as they show up, they get paid, even though the restaurant is no longer in business.

He found a way to make sure they are still getting paid. A number of fundraisers at other local restaurants are planned, starting Monday night at Irish Tavern in Waterford.

"Every penny that we bring in, including the tips from whoever is working the bar, every penny goes to the staff that has been displaced instantly," Schwab said.

Others will follow, including on June 1 at Billy's Tippin in White Lake. They are spaced out so he can keep his displaced employees on a payroll schedule.

He says Fork n' Pint is like family, and the community is proving to be an extension of that.

"We really wanted to embrace the community," Schwab said. "And we have, and the community recognizes that and reaches right back to us."

