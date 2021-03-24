Waterfront Wyandotte: Detroit River tiki boat voyages expand to Downriver

If you’re looking to go on a tropical getaway right here at home, Aloha Tiki Tours has your chance.

The tiki boat rental company that already operates in St. Clair Shores and Detroit is expanding to Wyandotte.

"It’s called the Waterfront Wyandotte. It’s a riverfront bar and restaurant, so they have live music and bands. We’re launching right out of the restaurant," said Nick Blaszczyk, the co-owner of Aloha Tiki Tours.

Blaszczyk said his company provides a fun way for people to get on the water, even if they don’t own boats.

"We provide the captain and tiki boat for two hours. You bring your food, your beverages," he said.

The Polynesian-themed tiki boats have a six-person maximum capacity. Staff members wear face masks and practice safety protocols during rides.