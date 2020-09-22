Former Wayne councilman charged with planting fake gun and fake drugs in city employee's car

Former Wayne city councilman Christopher Sanders was charged this week with planting a starter pistol and fake drugs in a city employee's car and then calling 911 to report a fake road rage incident.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, the 51-year-old Sanders and another man, 28-year-old Jimmy Chandler, were both charged with planting a starter pistol and fake drugs in the employee's car.

Worthy said it happened on October 16, 2017, when Sanders paid Chandler to break into the car of a female employee of the city of Wayne and put a starter pistol and fake drugs in her car.

When the woman left her office parking lot, Chandler called 911 to report a false road rage incident and identified her vehicle, Worthy said.

Police never stopped her car but the victim found the pistol and suspected drugs in her glovebox and then called Wayne Police to report it.

Michigan State Police investigated and eventually, it led them to Sanders and Chandler.

Sanders is being held on a $10,000 personal bond. Chandler is being held on a $1,000 bond. Both have been charged with false report of a felony, conspiracy to commit false report of a felony, and attempted false report of a felony.

