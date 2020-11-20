Wayne County advises remote learning for all schools until Jan. 15, 2021

The Wayne County Public Health Division released a Public Health Advisory making the strong recommendation that schools in Wayne County - public, non-public, and boarding schools in our jurisdiction - should temporarily shift to a remote learning model through Jan.15, 2021.

Wayne County recorded 1,170 new COVID-19 cases Friday. Since Sunday, Wayne County has reported 4,185 new cases. City of Detroit COVID-19 cases are monitored and reported by the city, which has its own health department.

“We have reached a point in the pandemic that we hoped the County would never see,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “This advisory is the strongest recommendation we can issue at this time to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.”

In accordance with the Public Health Code, the Health Officer can issue an advisory to prevent disease. Specifically, Public Act 149 of 2020, directs school districts to develop learning programs to adapt to the pandemic and accommodate students to keep them safe.

With the onset of colder temperatures and potential indoor gatherings along with hospitals reaching their limits, the recommendation advises districts to fundamentally change to a remote learning solution. This advisory addresses an age group that can spread COVID-19 without showing signs or symptoms.

“Wayne County includes many tightly knit communities and we cherish our time together with our families. But with Thanksgiving just next week we need to double our efforts to help protect the most vulnerable among us,” said Evans. “This guidance is imperative to safeguarding the health and safety of our community.”

“We are working extremely closely with our school districts to prevent further spread,” said Dr. Mouhanad Hammami, Wayne County Chief Health Strategist. “It is our intent to keep schools, its staff and students safe from COVID-19.”