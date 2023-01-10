Wayne County asks all K-12 students to mask up for first two weeks of school

With concerns over COVID-19, the flu, and RSV circulating in schools, the Wayne County Public Health Division is recommending students mask up for the first two weeks back in school to protect against further infection.

The health department said students should mask up as they return from the holiday season due to the higher risk of transmission among respiratory viruses. Doctors had previously warned the presence of the seasonal viruses like the flu and novel illnesses like the coronavirus will likely lead to more cases than in the past.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has also sparked concerns among parents due to the threats it poses toward kids.

Under the new guidance from the WCPHD, individuals in K-12 school settings should wear a mask for the next 14 days while in class. "Alongside vaccination, masks continue to be an effective tool to protect against the spread of respiratory viruses.

Wayne County remains at a medium risk for COVID-19.

Masks were required among students in Ann Arbor after classes resumed for the new year, the district announced over the weekend. It was one of the first health-guided announcements of the school year.

RELATED: How to get free Covid tests delivered to your home

While Wayne County's guidance is only recommended, it said any proactive measures taken now could reduce the impact of the three illnesses slamming into the region.