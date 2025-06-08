Wayne County deputy dies in crash on Lodge freeway

article

An off-duty Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy died in a rollover over crash on the Lodge freeway early Saturday morning.

Ryan Phillips was killed in the crash when his SUV ran off the roadway and up the embankment at Chicago on the northbound side of the freeway. The SUV rolled back onto the freeway after a striking a tree, according to Michigan State Police.

Phillips was ejected from his vehicle at some point and was declared dead at the scene. When emergency vehicles arrived, the SUV was on fire and blocking more than one lane of traffic.

State police said that Phillips was not using a seatbelt.

"We are reminding drivers to wear their seatbelts," said MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw. "Not only will it keep you behind the wheel, it will keep you inside the vehicle if it rolls over. This crash pends further investigation and ME reports."