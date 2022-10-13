Wayne County man wins $5.42 million from Michigan Lottery

A Wayne County man didn't know how much the prize was when he saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying he won.

The 69-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous had purchased 15 Lotto 47 tickets with about $280 he had in his online account from a recent win, he said.

"The next day, I was going through my email and had one from the Lottery that said I won a prize, but it didn’t say how much. I logged in to my online account, and when I saw I hit the jackpot my head started spinning and it hasn’t stopped!" he said after seeing that his prize was $5.42 million.

He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $3.8 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to pay bills and then save the remainder.

"We certainly weren’t struggling financially, but winning this jackpot means we won’t have to worry about money in our retirement," he said.