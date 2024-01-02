Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy talks struggles, accomplishments in 1-on-1 interview

article

In an exclusive interview with Kym Worthy, the Wayne County Prosecutor of nearly 20 years delves into the pressure her office faces to resolve cases.

First gaining significant attention after prosecuting former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick in 2008, Worthy has remained in the spotlight over the years.

In 2023, her office had been working on high profile cases such as the fatal stabbing of Jewish leader Smanatha Woll and the murder of Dr. Devon Hoover – a neurosurgeon killed in his Boston Edison Historic District home.

"We do over 60% of all the criminal cases in the entire state," Worthy told FOX 2. "So if you stack up Wayne County versus the other 82 counties, we do more."

