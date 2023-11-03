Detroit police say an update in the murder investigation of a well-known and esteemed doctor who lived in the city before he was found dead could be coming soon.

Chief James White told the Board of Police Commissioners Thursday afternoon during a meeting that the case was moving forward and he was hopeful "to have an announcement soon."

"We are confident we should be able to bring some closure to this family very very soon," White said.

The homicide case started after Dr. Devon Hoover's body was found wrapped in a sheet in the attic of his Boston Edison mansion on April 23. The killing stunned the community due to Hoover's stature in Detroit and his position as a doctor at Ascension Healthcare at St. Joseph Hospital in Detroit.

The 53-year-old was beloved and an anchor in the neighborhood.

According to the most recent update of the case, Hoover was supposed to be heading to visit family in Indiana the weekend before police made the grisly discovery. When he didn't show up, police were called for a welfare check.

He had a single gunshot wound.

Hoover's car was also found dumped on the city's west side. A single person of interest was taken into custody shortly after the investigation began, though no suspect has been charged in the case.

Adding to the mystery of the case was a reported break-in at the doctor's home several days after police showed up. The break-in happened through the rear window of the home. It's unclear if anything was taken.