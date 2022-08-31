Expand / Collapse search

Murder of transgender woman in Detroit remains unsolved

By Amber Ainsworth
Hayden Davis

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday that investigators are still trying to solve a July murder of a transgender woman in Detroit 

Members of the Fair Michigan Justice Project (FMJP), which helps police solve crimes against LGBTQ+ people, joined Worthy during a press conference discussing the murder of Hayden Davis.

Davis' body was found off Fenkell, near a vacant storefront with multiple gunshot wounds on July 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or the FMJP at 877-432-4764.

Worthy also announced charges in a separate murder of another Black transgender woman, Dede Ricks. Worthy said that case does not appear to be connected to Davis' murder. 

In July, two transgender women were murdered in Detroit. A month later, the Wayne County Prosecutor has announced charges in one case and is asking for the public to give tips for the other case. Please note, this video has been edited to remove the victim's deadname.