Murder of transgender woman in Detroit remains unsolved

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday that investigators are still trying to solve a July murder of a transgender woman in Detroit

Members of the Fair Michigan Justice Project (FMJP), which helps police solve crimes against LGBTQ+ people, joined Worthy during a press conference discussing the murder of Hayden Davis.

Davis' body was found off Fenkell, near a vacant storefront with multiple gunshot wounds on July 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or the FMJP at 877-432-4764.

Worthy also announced charges in a separate murder of another Black transgender woman, Dede Ricks. Worthy said that case does not appear to be connected to Davis' murder.