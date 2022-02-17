Wayne County rescinds school face mask rule Thursday

Wayne County has announced it is immediately rescinding its school mask mandate that was ordered last August.

The county health department's lifting of the face covering rule is effective as of 8 a.m. Feb. 17.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Avani Sheth said the decision comes after the state let its own face covering mandate expire earlier this week. Wayne County's face mask rule had been ordered prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year. Oakland and Washtenaw County have also ordered their face mask rules over, but the mandate will lift on Feb. 28.

On Wednesday, the state health department said it was lifting its recommendation that face masks be worn in public settings like schools, following a depression in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The decision was the latest indication that health officials are optimistic about the state of the pandemic as Michigan follows the trail of the waning omicron surge that beleaguered hospitals in the early winter.

Not all health officials are convinced it's wise to lower the mask recommendation.

But the health department said climbing vaccine rates and the volume of COVID-19 cases from the omicron wave are indicative of a protected population.

The state still recommends all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, continue wearing face masks in high-risk settings. Homeless shelters, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, jails, and health care sites are all included under that designation.