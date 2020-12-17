Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon dies at 65 from COVID-19

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has died from COVID-19. He was 65.

Napoleon died at 9:35 p.m. Thursday at Henry Ford Hospital surrounded by family. He was placed on a ventilator in late November and a prayer vigil was held in front of the Wayne County Sherrif's Office with family and friends rallying around him.

Napoleon's family released the following statement thanking the public for their prayers.

"The family is grateful for every prayer at this difficult time. We continue to stand on faith as we know God will bring us through."

Napoleon's brother Hilton Napoleon, the Highland Park police chief, was hospitalized for 71 days before recovering from COVID-19. Benny is one of five siblings - four of which have had the coronavirus.

A lifelong resident of the city, Napoleon was a fixture in Detroit and in law enforcement. He entered the police academy in 1975 and rose through the ranks to eventually become police chief under Mayor Dennis Archer from 1998 to 2001. In 2004 he was assistant Wayne County executive and has been sheriff since 2009.

The son of a Baptist pastor and a factory worker, Napoleon was a 1973 Detroit Cass Tech High School graduate. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in criminal justice and history from the University of Detroit Mercy and his Juris Doctor from the Detroit College of Law at Michigan State University.

In an interview on Inside Wayne County, Napoleon spoke about how he first signed up for the Detroit police.

"I was working out of Sibley Shoes in high school and I was walking down Woodward and there was a police recruiting van out there," he said. "The guy kind of threw me out a (fishing) line and I was 18 years old and said 'Hey come in and join the Detroit Police Department.' I said, okay, I'll walk in, filled out the application."

Napoleon thought he was too young, and later declined he said. SIx months later the same recruiter came calling - and this time he agreed.

"He said, 'We really need you the mayor is trying to integrate the police force,'" Napoleon said in that interview. "And I said 'Well, I've got nothing to lose. I'll try it.' And the rest is history."

News of his death rocked Metro Detroit and shockwaves were felt around the state tonight with many officials offering their thoughts about what Napoleon meant to them - and the area.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan released a statement on the loss of his friend and who he called one of the city's greatest public servants.

"I am shocked and saddened at the loss of one of our city’s greatest public servants and native sons, Benny Napoleon," Duggan said. "I cannot think of a leader in this town who has been more loved and admired than Benny. He was born in the city, served our community courageously his entire adult life, and loved Detroit as much as anyone I’ve ever known. Please keep his daughter Tiffani, his family and friends, and the entire Wayne County Sheriffs Office in your prayers as they struggle with their painful loss."

Napoleon when he ran for mayor in 2013. Napoleon, a Democrat, lost to Duggan's write-in campaign.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy released a statement saying she cannot imagine a world without Benny in it.

"He was a beloved, iconic, and respected law enforcement official. He was progressive and he was old school," she said. "He was tough and he had a heart of gold. But most of all, he was a genuine, caring, and loyal friend and colleague. I will miss him forever."

US Attorney Matthew Schneider weighed in with a statement.

"I always enjoyed spending time with Benny. We worked together closely on law enforcement matters to protect the families and neighborhoods of Wayne County. Through those challenging times, Benny’s smile always brightened our days."

