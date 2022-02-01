Wayne County Veterans Services Division provides financial help to vets in need

There is financial help for veterans struggling in Wayne County.

The county has more than 84,000 veterans, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made it hard for the Wayne County Veteran Services Division to get out in the community and let people know about resources.

"Before, we would go to churches and senior citizen residents. The pandemic has slowed us down in that area. So, we want to make sure we tell everybody," said Kweisi Betsari, the division director.

Betsari said the division helps veterans meet financial obligations. Some of the biggest needs locally include rent, mortgage, and utility assistance.

"A lot of veterans were impacted by the pandemic as well. If you’ve got people who were laid off, we can help pay those bills. If they're facing eviction, we can pay that rent," he said.

To be eligible for help, you must have recognized wartime services, were honorably discharged, and prove financial hardship.

If you are a veteran in need, call 313-224-5045.