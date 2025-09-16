Wayne Disposal gives inside look into controversial Van Buren Twp. landfill

The Brief A western Wayne County landfill gave FOX 2 the inside look as concerns from local communities continue. The site was the source of community pushback after a request to dump low-level radioactive waste was made in 2024.



A controversial landfill that has had a Metro Detroit community up in arms has opened the doors for FOX 2 to take a closer look at operations.

Big picture view:

Wayne Disposal Inc., a division of Republic Services, is a waste treatment and landfill in Van Buren Township. It’s Licensed -legally receives- and safely disposes of hazardous and non-hazardous organic waste and low "activity" radioactive material, they do not accept nuclear waste or low "level" radioactive waste.

"The radio nuclear testing, we’re very proud of the fact that there are no detections above natural background levels," said a representative of Wayne Disposal.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 was given a unique tour where crews noticed no trucks actually going into the landfill.

"You can see the transfer box where these trucks deposit the waste into -and the excavator is loading that out -and loaded in the dump trucks to go into the landfill," the representative told FOX 2.

To keep any residue from the trucks from getting into the environment — a lot of safety measures are in place.

"As you can see we have sweepers we have water trucks. I mean we’re focused on dust control and also focus on keeping this pavement clean," the representative said.

After the trucks dump their load, they are inspected to make sure everything is out of the truck — paperwork is given — and the trucks are even washed — then escorted out, safely.

Dig deeper:

Because of the recent controversy — as the landfill wanted to expand — protesters began rooting against it. The landfill decided to give FOX 2 a behind the scenes look to show that it was in fact safe.

"We understand that not knowing how the operation works at this facility- could be something that the communities are concerned about," the representative said. "So when we take a look at all the engineering measures that are in place, all the operational control measures that are in place, the oversight that we have from regulatory agencies, and also that the environmental monitoring, all of those things together show that we’re operating safely and compliantly."