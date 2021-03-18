Wayne man barricades self in Monroe County business after pointing gun at deputy

A man pointed a gun at a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy before barricading himself in a business Thursday evening, authorities said.

Deputies were called to a business in the 2000 block of N. Monroe Street in Frenchtown Township around 6:40 p.m. about a suspicious person. The caller said they heard gunshots.

Deputy Parker responded and found a 46-year-old Wayne man behind the business. When Parker asked the man if he had a gun, the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him.

Parker told the man to drop the gun. The man instead ran into the business, which was occupied.

The business was evacuated and a perimeter was created around the building. Deputy Bazzi was able to call the man and talk him into coming out of the building and surrendering around 7:15 p.m.

No one was injured during the incident.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7594.