Wayne man charged with stealing truck which had 3 infants inside

article

The Brief The man accused of stealing a vehicle with three infants inside was arraigned today. Bryant Lamont Brown II of Wayne was charged with unlawful driving away a motor vehicle. Brown, 25, was not charged with with anything regarding the children inside the vehicle.



The Wayne man accused of stealing a car with three children inside on Sunday, has been officially arraigned.

Bryant Lamont Brown II was charged with one count of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle, which is a five-year felony Wednesday. There were no charges related to the children in the case.

Brown, 25, was arraigned Wednesday on the single charge and given a $100,000 cash or surety bond and transferred to the Wayne County Jail.

The backstory:

Police say he stole a vehicle from the Mobile gas station at Michigan Avenue and Venoy Road at about 11 p.m. Sunday in Wayne.

The mother, Ebony Foley, had stopped at the store to purchase milk when Brown allegedly hopped in the truck with three toddlers inside - a 3-year-old and two 18-month-old twins.

All three toddlers were strapped into their car seats with the keys in the ignition.

The stolen blue Avalanche was spotted in the 27000 block of Cherry Hill in Dearborn Heights by an undercover Dearborn police officer with a Black male suspect inside.

Investigators say the thief pulled over into a random lot in Inkster, where he dumped the three toddlers in a dark lot and just left.

Related: Toddlers rescued safely after Wayne family's terrifying vehicle theft

Within a minute of the vehicle being spotted, dispatch reported a caller could hear children crying in the parking lot of a business in the area of Middle Belt and Grandview, nearly two miles away.

Officers arrived and discovered the children unharmed and still in their car seats. The children were checked by EMS on scene and returned to their mother.

The suspect was taken into custody in connection to the incident.

The Source: Information from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and an interview with the family was used in this report.



