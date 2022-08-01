Wayne State President Roy M. Wilson to step down after 10 years

article

Wayne State University President Roy M. Wilson will step down when his contract ends on July 31, 2023.

Next year marks 10 years since Wilson began leading the Detroit school.

"Wayne State today is strong and has a promising future," he said. "Together we have made great strides, and I am proud to have served this institution, and privileged to be a part of this community. Wayne State’s values and mission aligned closely with my personal values, and I am deeply grateful that this university gave me my voice as a leader. I did not have a place that I called home when I first came here, but going forward I will always proudly call Wayne State and Detroit my home."

In a press release from WSU, the school praised Wilson for improving graduation rates and increasing diversity. The press release also noted how the school handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The impact of President Wilson’s transformative leadership will be felt for years to come," said Board of Governors chair Mark Gaffney. "He has led our campus in putting students and their success above all else, furthering the university’s role in providing life-changing opportunities for all students to earn a college degree. We are grateful for his years of service and commitment."

Gaffney stated the Board will begin the search process for a new president in the fall.