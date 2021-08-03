Wayne State University announces COVID-19 vaccine mandate after rise in delta variant cases

article

On Tuesday, Wayne State University joined other Michigan schools requiring the COVID-19 vaccine in order to be on campus this fall.

Wayne State said all students, faculty, and staff who plan to be on campus must submit proof of vaccination before Aug. 30.

The university originally said it wasn't requiring the vaccine for all students but that it was monitoring the situation as the number of delta variant cases rose.

Waivers will be available based on legitimate health or religious reasons. Waiver requests will be reviewed by the Campus Health Committee. Those who have an approved waiver will be required to be tested for COVID-19 once per week.

WSU recently announced an initiative for students, staff, and faculty to enter a drawing to win laptops, gift cards, a semester's worth of classes, and more.

Last week, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for those who will be on campus.