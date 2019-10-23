Wayne State University offering free tuition for Detroit 2020 graduates

Wayne State University is now offering free tuition to Detroit students.

Mayor Mike Duggan and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were on hand Wednesday morning to make the big announcement about the WSU Heart of Detroit Pledge, a commitment to make the university affordable and accessible.

The school will provide free tuition for eligible first-time students who either live in Detroit or graduate from a high school within the city.

The tuition will be available for students enrolling at WSU beginning in the fall of 2020.

Some students at the assembly Wednesday were surprised to learn they were recipients of the Detroit Pledge, and no longer had to pay for college.

The Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge could potentially provide free tuition to the 49,276 students currently enrolled in Detroit Public Schools and thousands of other Detroit residents. It will also cover mandatory fees.

To be eligible for the Detroit Pledge, you must:

Live in the city of Detroit and have graduated from high school or have graduated from any Detroit high school (public, private, charter, parochial, or home school program) in 2020 or after.

You must also join RaiseMe, a Wayne State partner, which allows high school students to log their achievements and activities to earn micro-scholarships.

Receive admission to Wayne State University as a first-time, full-time freshman in fall 2020 or after.

Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by March 1, for the following fall.

Once granted, there are certain criteria that must be met to retain elibitility as well.

For more information, visit wayne.edu/heart-of-detroit.