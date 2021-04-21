Wayne State University offers money to students who get COVID-19 vaccine

Wayne State University will give students who have received the COVID-19 vaccine $10.

This money will be added to the student's ID card and can be used on GrubHub or saved for use on campus in the fall.

Students who have received at least one vaccine dose by May 7 can upload proof of the vaccination to get the money. The school is providing vaccines to students, but students can get money regardless of where they were vaccinated.

Students can click here to submit proof.