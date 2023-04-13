WB I-696, I-96 closing this weekend for road work
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - Both westbound I-696 and I-96 will close this weekend in Oakland County as I-696 is rebuilt, and a flex lane is added to I-96.
From 8 p.m. Friday, April 14 through 5 a.m. Monday, April 17, westbound I-696 will be closed from Telegraph to I-275.
From 4 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, April 15, westbound I-96 will be closed from I-275 to Beck Road.
These closures will also lead to ramp closures:
- Southbound US-24 ramp to westbound I-696
- Northbound M-10 ramp to westbound I-696
- Franklin Road ramp to westbound I-696
- Northbound Orchard Lake ramp to westbound I-696
- Southbound Orchard Lake ramp to westbound I-696
- Southbound Novi Road ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens 8 a.m. Saturday, April 15
- Northbound Novi Road ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15
- Southbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15
- Northbound I-275 ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15
Detours
Westbound I-696 traffic will be detoured to Telegraph Road to westbound 8 Mile Road to northbound M-5 to westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound Novi Road, then to westbound I-96.
When the ramp from southbound Novi Road to westbound I-96 is closed, detoured traffic will continue west on 12 Mile Road to southbound Beck Road then to westbound I-96.