WB I-696, I-96 closing this weekend for road work

article

Both westbound I-696 and I-96 will close this weekend in Oakland County as I-696 is rebuilt, and a flex lane is added to I-96.

From 8 p.m. Friday, April 14 through 5 a.m. Monday, April 17, westbound I-696 will be closed from Telegraph to I-275.

From 4 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, April 15, westbound I-96 will be closed from I-275 to Beck Road.

These closures will also lead to ramp closures:

Southbound US-24 ramp to westbound I-696

Northbound M-10 ramp to westbound I-696

Franklin Road ramp to westbound I-696

Northbound Orchard Lake ramp to westbound I-696

Southbound Orchard Lake ramp to westbound I-696

Southbound Novi Road ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens 8 a.m. Saturday, April 15

Northbound Novi Road ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15

Southbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15

Northbound I-275 ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Detours

Westbound I-696 traffic will be detoured to Telegraph Road to westbound 8 Mile Road to northbound M-5 to westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound Novi Road, then to westbound I-96.

When the ramp from southbound Novi Road to westbound I-96 is closed, detoured traffic will continue west on 12 Mile Road to southbound Beck Road then to westbound I-96.