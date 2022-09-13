WB I-94 closed at 12 Mile in Macomb County for crash involving semi-truck
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on I-94 in Macomb County at 12 Mile is blocking traffic across the highway.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all lanes on westbound I-94 are shut down after a crash.
The freeway closure means vehicles can re-enter the highway at the 12 Mile Entrance Ramp. The Little Mack Entrance ramp is closed.
There was no estimated time for reopening the highway.
