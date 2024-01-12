Weekend snowstorm forecast • Detroit police officer shot • NFL shuts down Lions events

Getting to work Friday will be no problem as the pattern is calm but cloudy. Temperatures gradually build through the middle 30s.

However, getting home is a different story.

Beginning around 2 p.m. snow will push in from northern Indiana and northern Ohio - beginning our winter storm event. Several hours of heavy snow is expected between 2 and 7 p.m. Friday. The commute home is shaping up to be a mess as the snow will likely stick.

Beginning around 7 p.m. we expect a changeover from snow to rain. This transformation will have an overall effect on total snow numbers, causing plenty of Southeast Michigan to fall in the range of 2-4 inches. Some dryer air could mix in late Friday evening and Friday night as well. Areas north and west of the city will likely see more snow however, instead falling into the 4-7 inch range.

Snow starts again early Saturday.

Police officer shot while responding to ShotSpotter alert

A Detroit police officer and two suspects are recovering after a shooting Thursday night at an apartment.

ShotSpotter detected shots inside an apartment in the 12900 block of Burt Road near I-96 around 11:15 p.m. When officers arrived and went upstairs, they were met with gunfire.

A four-year veteran of the force was pulled to safety by other officers after being shot twice in the upper body. Another officer pulled the officer to safety and then returned fire.

Two suspects were hit, though it isn't clear if they were shot by an officer or someone else in the apartment.

"It appears that they were clearly distrusting either a robbery-murder or a murder because of the amount of firearms that we recovered and the fact that they were actively shooting at the officers," White said.

The officer and two suspects are hospitalized and expected to survive. The officer was alert and speaking, and is awaiting surgery Friday morning.

NFL shuts down Lions events

Two Lions events planned in Metro Detroit were canceled per requests from the NFL.

Jeff Glover, owner of Glover Agency Realtors, wanted to give away 1,000 new Lions jerseys in exchange for a used Stafford jersey.

Glover’s goal was to show more support for the Lions and give Lions fans replica jerseys for current players - especially quarterback Jared Goff, as well and Hutchinson, and St. Brown - in exchange for fans’ old Stafford Lions jerseys. Glover’s plan was to donate the Stafford jerseys to a homeless shelter in LA - where Stafford is now the quarterback.

However, the NFL put a stop to that event.

"Glover Agency is prohibited from hosting the Lions Jersey Exchange at this time," according to a news release from the real estate agency. "We hope to get back with a rescheduled date soon."

Emagine Theatres also announced the cancelation of free showings of Sunday's playoff game against the Rams after a request from the NFL.

"At the request of the NFL, Emagine is prohibited from hosting its planned viewing party at our locations," the theater chain said. "We apologize to our guests."

Auto show returning to January

The Detroit auto show is moving back to its original time in January, only a few years after it had been rescheduled to take place in the late summer.

Sources told FOX 2 the North American International Auto Show would resume operating at the beginning of the year, starting in 2025.

Organizers are "very, very excited to get back to our roots in January," said Todd Szott, the auto show's chairperson. "We tried a few things over the last few years and what the customers have been telling us is 'we love the January show. It was tradition, we knew when it was."

The massive car show and a flagship event for the Motor City was moved from the beginning of the year to September in 2020. However, the pandemic led to the annual show being canceled twice before it returned in 2022.

Detroit rapper accused of murdering wife

A rapper from Detroit is accused of stabbing his wife to death inside her Westland home.

Jimmie Brown, who went by Supa Emcee, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of Kelly Mays.

Her daughter, Celeste Mays, discovered her body Sunday.

Celeste Mays came home to a scene that didn't feel right. She couldn't place it, but something was wrong inside the Westland apartment. Then, she found her mom, Kelly Mays, fatally stabbed inside the apartment.

Brown turned himself into Westland police within hours of killing her.

Kelly was a domestic violence survivor from a previous relationship, and she had dedicated her life and her profession to helping others caught in similar circumstances.

Kelly had previously recounted her experience on FOX 2 in 2019, when she talked about an assault by her youngest child's father that left her hospitalized.

What else we're watching

Engine maker to repair 600,000 Ram trucks in $2 billion emissions cheating scandal

Engine maker Cummins Inc. will recall 600,000 Ram trucks as part of a settlement with federal and California authorities that also requires the company to remedy environmental damage caused by illegal software that let it skirt diesel emissions tests.

New details of the settlement, reached in December, were released Wednesday. Cummins had already agreed to a $1.675 billion civil penalty to settle claims – the largest ever secured under the Clean Air Act – plus $325 million for pollution remedies.

That brings Cummins’ total penalty to more than $2 billion, which officials from the Justice Department, Environmental Protection Agency, California Air Resources Board and the California Attorney General called "landmark" in a call with reporters Wednesday.

Read more here.