Weighing political future, Detroit Police Chief James Craig to retire Monday

"Oh yes, I'm excited."

That's what James Craig said after a FOX News appearance this weekend when the interviewer referenced the bigger things in his future. He had been discussing the role police play in the community and how law enforcement should respond to dangerous scenes like the triple shooting in Times Square this weekend.

But it may not just be decisions about police that Craig can look forward to if the rumors that started circulating last Friday were true. A quiet end to the news week was turned upside down after sources confirmed Craig was planning to retire from his post in Detroit as he weighs a plan for governor.

The Detroit Police Department Chief's decision has added a new dimension to statewide politics. Republicans hadn't secured a candidate they believed could challenge incumbent Gretchen Whitmer in next year's gubernatorial race.

But as Politico reported this weekend, Craig had met with several leaders of the Michigan Republican Party recently, including Chair Ron Weiser. That could indicate a large field of potential support could be waiting for Craig if he were to run.

But Craig's consideration for office also adds a new dimension to the politics of race that have been significant talking points in previous elections. They have also been sources of tension for community activists that want to reduce police violence and were at times standing in opposition to Craig and the Detroit Police Department, especially last summer when widescale demonstrations swept through U.S. cities.

So how was the news taken by political experts and consultants? Even with a new candidate, the stances remain relatively unchanged.

"Ask John James. Once Detroiters find out he's a Republican, he's got a real problem," said Steve Hood, a political consultant.

"He would give Gretchen Whitmer a run for her money and he would be the next governor of the great state of Michigan," said Rocky Raczkowski, the Oakland County GOP Chair.

Could Craig, who many believe would run as a Republican, gain support in the largely Democratic city of Detroit where conservatives often poll poorly? Would a police chief be able to garner support among those skeptical of law enforcement? How might a conservative base respond to someone who has spent years in Detroit?

Craig has served in Detroit for the last eight years. He also served in law enforcement from Cinncinati and Los Angeles.

If he does decide to take his ambitions statewide, it won't be announced today. He's expected to speak later this afternoon.