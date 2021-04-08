Well-known Detroit area chef Matt Prentice dies at 62

Chef and restaurateur Matt Prentice has died at 62.

According to a release from Clawson's Three Cats restaurant, Prentice died after briefly battling an illness. It was not related to COVID-19.

"There is an enormous empty spot at Three Cats. Matt was a big man with an enormous heart, a loud laugh, and a generous spirit. He was a wonderful teacher, a great mentor, and an unbelievable cook. All of us at Three Cats thank him and are proud to be a Matt Prentice restaurant. We will always serve his favorite recipes and there will always be mushrooms on the menu." says Mary Liz Curtin, who partnered with the chef to create Three Cats.

Prentice attended the Culinary Institute of America. While he was a chef, he preferred the term "cook."

His work included numerous restaurants in the Detroit area, including Coach Insignia, Northern Lakes Seafood, Shiraz, Morels, Duet, No. VI Chophouse, and Plaza Deli. He also helped other chefs get their careers started.

In addition to his career in the kitchen, Prentice worked with Rev. Faith Fowler and Cass Community Social Services until his death. The nonprofit in Detroit provides housing, food, health services, and job training. He created a kitchen that serves more 700,000 meals per year.

"Matt taught our staff to cook from scratch. He taught me how to recognize hospitality and practice generosity," Fowler said. "We are heartbroken by this news and we will always be grateful to Matt for his friendship and talents."

Donations in Prentice's memory can be made to Cass Community Social Services.