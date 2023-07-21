West Bloomfield 'Human Library' aims to combat stereotypes through stories

article

Hear a story told by a person who lived it by "checking out" a human at the West Bloomfield Library next month.

During the Human Library event Aug. 12, a diverse group of volunteers who have been exposed to prejudice, bias, stereotyping, stigma, or discrimination based on their identity or life experience will share their stories. Attendees are encouraged to as questions, no matter how difficult they may be.

The goal is to open up a dialogue that helps people see different experiences.

When you arrive, you'll be directed to the topics available. You will then decide which story you want to "lend" and get about a half hour to have a conversation with the person.

"At a time when many individuals grapple with social isolation and our country seems divided, it’s important to have conversations with our neighbors and better understand their life experiences," Library Marketing Specialist Victoria Edwards said. "It helps remind us that we’re all human, and we’re not as different from each other as we might think."

The library is working with The Human Library Organization to host this event, an international nonprofit that uses dialogue to combat stereotypes and stigmas.

This event is free and registration is not required. Stop by the library at 4600 Walnut Lake Rd. any time from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12.