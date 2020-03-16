West Bloomfield senior center resident tests positive for coronavirus

A resident at a West Bloomfield senior living community has tested positive for coronavirus.

All Seasons West Bloomfield said it learned of a single positive coronavirus for a resident in the community. The senior center said the patient is being treated off-site for the virus.

All Seasons said it has taken a number of proactive measures to help with residents and team members, including closing the communities to non-essential visitors, adding delivery services allowing residents to stay within their homes, and more.

"These steps have exceeded state recommendations and requirements. We are working closely with the health department at this time and will continue to follow their direction and to take all other measures necessary for the well-being of all those that choose to call us home," said a company spokesperson.

Late Sunday night, the Michigan Health department announced it had increased the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 53.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

