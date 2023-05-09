West Michigan man charged with selling meth wanted after not showing up for sentencing

article

West Michigan police are searching for a wanted fugitive after he didn't show up for sentencing.

Billy Joe Miel, 43, of Blue Lake Township in Muskegon County, was charged with delivery/manufacture of meth and possession of meth.

Court records show that Miel has a long criminal history and has served time in prison for numerous crimes.

Miel is white, stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds. He is multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.