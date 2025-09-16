West Nile virus death in Wayne County is region's first of 2025

The Brief Wayne County's health department has confirmed its first death tied to West Nile virus. The victim was an elderly individual with underlying health problems, the health department said.



Wayne County's health team is reporting the year's first death tied to West Nile virus after a resident became infected with the illness following contact with a mosquito.

There have been three total human cases reported out of Wayne County communities, not including Detroit.

Big picture view:

The case involved an elderly individual with underlying health conditions, according to a news release from Wayne County's health team.

There have been 17 human cases of the virus this year, including three confirmed in Wayne County, two in Oakland County, two in Macomb County, and one in Livingston County.

The mosquito-borne illness spreads after an infected insect bites a human, passing the virus on to the individual.

The state's first confirmed death due to West Nile was reported in August 2025, occurring in a Kent County.

What they're saying:

The county's chief medical officer urged residents to protect themselves and take preventative measures, like using insect repellent and draining standing water.

"This tragic loss is a reminder that West Nile virus can have serious consequences and why prevention is so vital," said Dr. Avani Sheth, Chief Medical Officer.

What you can do:

The state keeps weekly tabs on the number of WNV cases in mosquitoes, animals, and humans, which can be found here.

If someone does become infected, symptoms exhibit two to six days after a mosquito bite, and may include a fever, headache, body aches, and diarrhea. In rare cases, WNV can cause more severe illnesses like meningitis or encephalitis.

People over 50 and those with weakened immune systems may be at a higher risk for severe illness.

Residents can reduce risk of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses by following these precautions:

Use insect repellent registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Limit outdoor activity at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks when outdoors; apply repellent to clothing as well.

Empty standing water to reduce mosquito breeding sites, such as tires, buckets, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpot saucers, or trash containers.

Install or repair window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of home.