West Nile Virus found in Oakland County mosquitoes, residents cautioned

article

Oakland County residents are being advised to protect themselves from mosquito bites after the West Nile virus was found in three birds and the initial 2024 pool of mosquitoes captured in the county for testing.

According to a release from the Health Division of Oakland County on Thursday, there have not been any confirmed West Nile cases in humans in the area this year.

However, the "test results mean that West Nile Virus is present in Oakland County and the best way to prevent getting diseases spread by mosquitoes is to avoid being bitten," said Oakland County’s director of Health & Human Services, Leigh-Anne Stafford, in the release.

The West Nile is a mosquito-borne virus, according to the CDC. The virus is transmitted to mosquitoes when they bite an infected bird, and then it is usually passed on to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

No vaccines exist to prevent West Nile virus in humans, nor are there specific treatments for the infection, the CDC states. People can reduce their risk of getting infected by the virus by preventing mosquito bites.

To avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes while enjoying outdoor activities for the rest of summer and the fall, Oakland County's health division is urging residents to:

Use insect repellents that are EPA-registered with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol as the active ingredient. Higher concentration repellents offer prolonged protection. Adhere to label directions, and avoid spraying insect repellent on children's hands to prevent eye and mouth irritation.

Remove standing water around your residence to stop mosquitoes from breeding: Once a week, empty outside containers and items like tires, buckets, and birdbaths that hold water; clear gutters of leaves; use mosquito larvicide to treat bodies of standing water that cannot be drained, like retention ponds or drainage ditches.

Wear long sleeves and pants when outside.

Stay indoors from dusk to dawn, which is when mosquitoes usually swarm.

Keep window and door screens closed.

"Most people who are infected with the virus have either no symptoms or experience a mild illness such as fever, headache, and body aches," according to the Health Division of Oakland County. "However, in some individuals, a more serious disease-causing inflammation and swelling of the brain can develop."

Individuals aged 50 and older are at a higher risk of experiencing severe and potentially fatal symptoms.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has confirmed a single case of West Nile virus in Livingston County in 2024.

As of Aug. 9, data shows that 49 mosquito pools and 19 birds in Michigan tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to the MDHHS. The virus was detected in mosquitoes in Macomb, St. Clair, Bay, Saginaw, Kent, and Ottawa counties.

More information about the West Nile virus can be found at the MDHHS, and the CDC.

For more information about the virus from the Health Division of Oakland County, click here.