Westborn Car Washes hold fundraiser for fallen Melvindale police officer's family

A Melvindale police officer who was killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Friday. Also on that day a Metro Detroit business is raising money to help the fallen officer’s family.

A special fundraiser is being held at the Westborn car washes in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights that day for Mohamed Said's loved ones,

"This Friday we’ll be donating 50% of our proceeds at both locations to the fallen officer Mohamed Said’s family," said Ali Turfe, the owner of Westborn Car Wash.

Officer Said was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday. The suspect was arrested less than 36 hours in Southwest Detroit and on Wednesday police say he confessed to investigators.

Said was on a routine patrol on Oakman near Dix when he approached the suspect who was loitering in the area.

Investigators say the suspect ran from Said, the two struggled and then the suspect shot and killed the officer.

For Turfe, this tragedy hits close to home - he comes from a law enforcement family.

"Every time my brother left the house I knew that there was a chance I’d never see him again," he said. "My heart goes out to the Melvindale Police Department, my heat goes out to Officer Mohamed Said’s family."

Car washes at both Westborn locations range in price from $8 to $18. Half of the proceeds going to the fallen officer’s family.

"Friday thank God is going to be a nice sunny day," Turfe said. "And that’s going to be the day we lay Officer Mohamed Said to rest. So get your car shined up, get your car cleaned, and let’s raise some money for this family to help alleviate that burden which comes with burying a child."

Westborn Car Wash, Inset: Police Officer Mohamed Said



