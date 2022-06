article

A man was arrested in connection with Westland bank robberies.

Theodore Browning, 52, of Detroit, is accused of robbing two Chase banks. He was charged with one count of bank robbery, one count of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), and two counts of armed bank robbery on June 13.

Browning was remanded to jail without bond. He will appear in court Thursday for a probable cause conference.