Westland man found dead on I-275 after crash

A fatal accident in Metro Detroit closed I-275 for hours Sunday night after 911 calls came in about a man on the side of the road.

Canton Police said the incident happened at Ford Road.

Michigan State Police shared more details Monday morning about the victim, who was identified as a 28-year-old man from Westland. Calls to the Detroit Regional Communication Center said the man was on the side of I-275.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

During an investigation, police also found red vehicle parts that were part of a rental car that the victim had been driving.

It's unclear why the man had gotten out of his car and police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact state police. Those with information are asked to get in touch with police at 855-MICH-TIP or 800-SPEAK-UP.