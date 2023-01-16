Westland musician searching for keyboard that fell out of truck

Shonda Ashford surprised her husband Andrew with a one-of-a-kind keyboard on Thanksgiving.

"The Roland Jupiter 80, which isn’t even in production anymore," she said. "Found a seller, got them to agree upon a price that was good for our budget, given we just had a baby and I surprised him with it on Thanksgiving Day."

However, when Andrew, who plays in 313 The Live Experience, was headed to his studio in Southfield from his Westland home Friday, he lost the keyboard.

"Somewhere between the time that I left my house and got to the studio, my hatch on my truck malfunctioned, and the keyboard must have just rolled right out," Andrew said.

He retraced his steps, but it was nowhere to be found.

"I’m driving from home to the studio three times hoping that I missed a spot, and I’ll find it," he said.

The couple has been searching for the keyboard all weekend.

"We’ve been praying that a good Samaritan will contact us. We’ve called the police stations, we've been calling local pawnshops," Shonda said.

As they keep looking, they hope someone will come forward with it.

"He always comes through for other people, and I’m just hoping somebody will come through for us," Shonda said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Andrew and Shonda at MusikMajor2582@gmail.com and Shondaashford@gmail.com.

