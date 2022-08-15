Westland police looking for missing man who may be experiencing mental health issue

article

Westland police need help finding a missing man last seen Wednesday.

Tyler Jordan Napier, 22, was last seen leaving his home in the 34000 block of Hazelwood in his black 2002 Ford F-150 with license plate ELS7927.

Tyler Jordan Napier

Police said he may be experiencing a mental health issue.

Napier is white with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 185 pounds.

Tyler Jordan Napier

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-722-9600.