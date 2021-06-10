What did Bo Schembechler know? U-M coach's son to detail abuse by doc, father's knowledge Thursday

What did Bo know?

The questions surfacing around the famed University of Michigan Wolverine football coach Bo Schembechler reached boiling point Wednesday when a release came from attorneys representing his son Matt.

He was among those abused by sports doctor Robert Anderson when he was only 10 years old. On Thursday, he plans to detail the abuse, that he told his adopted dad about the abuse, and his father's response. FOX 2 will stream the press conference on Facebook and on our website.

The details about the alleged abuse of hundreds of athletes at the University of Michigan represent the newest scandal to hit college athletics and one of the biggest in terms of its magnitude of victims. A 240-page report released by private investigators found the school did not do enough to protect its students.

It also noted that Bo was aware of the abuse and failed to report it.

Three of the people that reported that abuse to him plan to present evidence of Anderson's alleged crimes. They include his son, and two former players that directly told their coach. They include: Daniel Kwiatkowski, a former offensive tackle and Gilvanni Johnson, a former wide receiver - both who played under the famed Wolverine football coach and both were assaulted by Anderson.

Kwiatkowski was sexually assaulted by Anderson during his first football physical in 1977, according to a release. "After the next football practice following the physical, Dan confronted Bo and told him what Anderson did. Bo's advice to Dan was to tell him to 'toughen up' and ignore the abuse. Dan was violated at the next two yearly physicals after this."

Johnson also told Bo he was assaulted by Anderson after his first physical in 1982, however, nothing came of it.. Johnson was sexually assaulted 15-20 more times by Anderson.

They will also speak alongside Matt during a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday.

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1986: Head Coach Bo Schembechler of the Michigan Wolverines talks with an official while his team warms up before the start of an NCAA football game circa 1986. Schembechler coached the Wolverines from 1969-89.

While Bo may be gone, he left a reputation that's revered in Wolverine lore and represents a black mark on the figure's career at the school, if true.