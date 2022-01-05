Expand / Collapse search

What to know about free COVID-19 testing at Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights

By and Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Coronavirus in Michigan
People line up for free COVID-19 testing at Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights

Free Covid tests are available at Lakeside Mall on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich (FOX 2) - Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights has free drive-up COVID-19 testing three days a week.

The testing site is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

You don't need an appointment, and you can get a test even if you don't have symptoms.

According to the Macomb County Health Department, those tested at Lakeside should get their PCR Covid test results within 24-48 hours.

Find a Michigan COVID-19 test site here. 