What to know about free COVID-19 testing at Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights

Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights has free drive-up COVID-19 testing three days a week.

RELATED: Can you catch Covid twice?

The testing site is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

You don't need an appointment, and you can get a test even if you don't have symptoms.

Severe sore throat, runny nose -- omicron symptoms resemble flu, cold

According to the Macomb County Health Department, those tested at Lakeside should get their PCR Covid test results within 24-48 hours.

Find a Michigan COVID-19 test site here.