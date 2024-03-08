Whippet ban after explosion • James Crumbley's trial continues • Community leader killed in Highland Park

Testimony will continue Friday in the case against the Oxford High School shooter's father, James Crumbley.

On the first day of testimony, Molly Darnell, a teacher who was shot by James's son at Oxford High School, took the stand to recount the moments she came face-to-face with the shooter. She described the whole afternoon of Nov. 30, 2021, at times in tears, and showed where she had been struck by a bullet.

"He was aiming to kill me," she testified.

Another witness called to testify Thursday was Edward Wagrowski, a former Oakland County Sheriff's Office detective, who responded to the school in the midst of the shooting. He tearfully detailed what he saw as he arrived at the active scene where four students had been killed.

Crumbley threatened people from jail

James Crumbley has been in the Oakland County Jail since December 2021. While behind bars, he's accused of threatening people, it was learned Thursday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said his communication access is now limited due to these threats. The nature of these threats or who they were directed at has not been disclosed.

"His access to a phone or electronic messaging is now limited to communication with his lawyer," according to the sheriff's office.

Community leader killed in Highland Park

A man with strong ties to the community was found dead inside his Highland Park home early Thursday.

Courtney Cooper, 34, was shot to death in his home on Grove around 2:30 a.m.

Cooper was a father, and he grew up in this neighborhood. His friends say he was always looking out for others — especially the kids in his community.

"They looked at him as 'Uncle Cheese,' that’s what they called him," said a man by the name of Coach, who was a friend. "He was a father figure before he even had kids."

Coach, who did not want his face on camera, says Cooper was always lending a hand to his football team.

"He made sure the kids always ate when he saw them in the field," Coach said. "He made sure every kid had cleats. Courtney was a very good person."

Cooper's mother, who did not want to give her hame, described him as "a beautiful person."

"He loved animals, he loved people, he shared the wealth and he gives back," she said.

Lawmaker talks whippet ban after Clinton Township explosion

Michigan is close to banning whippets, and this ban comes as nitrous oxide exploded inside a Clinton Township business.

The explosion of illegally stored nitrous oxide, butane, and lighter fluid at 15 Mile and Groesbeck sent projectiles flying for miles. One person was killed when a canister hit them in the head.

Nitrous oxide is used for a quick high.

"Just because it’s accessible and legal does not mean it’s safe," Rep. Natalie Price said. "One of the problems that we see, is since nitrous oxide is legal to purchase and it’s so wildly available, that people assume it’s safe to inhale."

A bill to ban whippets has been passed by the House and Senate. It now heads to the governor's desk.

"When I heard that nitrous oxide was a factor in this explosion, it just felt like it made me feel like the work that we’re doing - there’s a reason," Price said.

Ascension St. John physicians on verge of strike

Critically low staffing levels at Ascension St. John have doctors on the verge of a strike, the Greater Detroit Association of Emergency Physicians union said.

"We hope it doesn’t come to that. No one wants to strike. None of us went into medicine thinking ‘I’m going to go on strike,'" said Casey Kolp, a physicians assistant at the Detroit hospital.

Private equity firms, such as Blackstone, are acquiring emergency room management services across the country through companies like TeamHealth, according to the union's website. Accusations have emerged from California and North Carolina of these firms reducing staff, cutting costs, and inflating rates to boost profits at the expense of the vulnerable.

Ascension St. John is now facing the same issues, as TeamHealth handles their staffing.

"We need staffing. We need increase in supplies. We need continued, strategic mission to grow as technology grows," said Dr. John Bahling, a pediatric emergency medicine physician.

The Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade is this weekend

Break out your green, it's time for the Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade!

The day kicks off with the Parade Day Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church, along with the Corktown Races that same morning.

Then, at 1 p.m. the parade steps off. The route runs down Michigan Avenue from Sixth and 14th streets.

The fun includes a family fun zone, entertainment, snccks and drinks, and more.

What else we're watching

Families outraged by findings from Uvalde investigation

The families of the victims from the Robb Elementary School shooting are outraged by the new findings from an independent investigator.

An Austin-area investigator revealed the Uvalde Police Department did not commit any wrongdoing or violate any policy in their response to the mass shooting.

The Uvalde City Council spent $100,000 on this investigation. It was supposed to take 60 to 90 days. After 19 months, it was finally completed and released on Thursday afternoon. The report was met with anger.

"There weren’t any solutions for this," Retired Austin Police Detective Jesse Prado said.

Prado concluded, after tracing the steps of the Uvalde police officers who responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24, 2022, that the department did not commit any wrong doing or violate any policy during their response.

Read more here.