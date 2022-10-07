Whitmer and Dixon agree to second October debate

article

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon have agreed to a second televised debate in October.

Whitmer and Dixon will appear at Oakland University in Rochester for a 7 p.m. debate on Oct. 25. The first debate is scheduled for Oct. 13 in Grand Rapids.

Dixon had previously lobbied for her and Whitmer to debate before absentee ballots were submitted, arguing that voters deserved to see the two candidates discuss issues before a vote is cast.

"Gretchen Whitmer continues to hide from voters and delayed another debate to the end of this month. While I’m disappointed in her inability to debate before absentee ballots went out, I’m eager to know where she stands on every issue," Dixon wrote on Twitter in response to the announcement.

The Oct. 13 debate will be hosted by WOOD-TV while the Oct. 25 debate will be hosted by WXYZ, WXMI-TV, WSYM-TV, and the Oakland University Center for Civic Engagement.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

