Whitmer announces Michigan-owned facilities to be 100% renewable energy by 2025

The state of Michigan has less than four years to get every building it owns on renewable energy following an announcement by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Earth Day.

Whitmer made the announcement to get all state-owned buildings to 100% renewable energy by 2025 through a partnership with DTE, Consumers Energy, and Lansing Board of Water and Light.

This follows the governor's previous plan to get the state to de-carbonization by 2050.

The energy purchased will expand the utility’s renewable portfolio in Michigan, rather than simply rerouting existing renewable energy that is already being generated.



"Since my first day in office, we’ve continued to make real, lasting progress on environmental and climate issues across our state," said Governor Whitmer. "By moving state-owned buildings to 100 percent clean, renewable energy, we are working towards protecting public health and our environment, while attracting more clean energy jobs to Michigan.

"Actions like this and the MI Healthy Climate Plan will be paramount within the next 10 years to reduce the harmful impacts of climate change. I will continue to work towards building a stronger, more sustainable future for Michiganders and for future generations to come."

Whitmer also announced plans to launch an interagency team across state government departments to identify our potential solar footprint and develop and implement a plan to deploy solar across our state-owned lands and properties.

"DTE Energy is proud to play a leading role in helping the state of Michigan achieve its sustainability aspirations through enrollment in DTE’s CleanVision: MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program," said Jerry Norcia, President & Chief Executive Officer of DTE Energy. "As the state’s leading producer of renewable energy, DTE remains committed to increasing clean energy generation, creating a more sustainable future for all Michiganders."