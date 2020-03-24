Whitmer calls on Michiganders with excess medical supplies to donate them

article

Gov. Whitmer is calling on Michiganders and Michigan businesses who have an excess of essential medical supplies and other personal protective equipment to donate them to hospitals amid the coronavirus emergency.

The items most needed at this time include:

Hospital Gowns

Ventilators

Sanitizer (Hand / Wipe)

Gloves

Surgical Masks

Masks N95-N100

No-Touch Thermometers

If you have any of these items, donations can be directed to the Michigan Community Service Commission by emailing COVID19donations@michigan.gov, or by calling (517) 335-4295.

Whitmer says right now medical professionals across the state are being forced to reuse face masks, which increases the risk of spreading the virus.

“Our brave medical professionals and first-responders are on the front lines of keeping us safe, and we must do everything we can to protect them and every Michigander we can from the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said.

“Our clinicians are working tirelessly to care for those affected by this pandemic,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “They deserve to be able to do their jobs safely and these donations will help protect the health and safety of both providers and patients.”

Already, several Michigan businesses have stepped up in the last two weeks to manufacture personal protective equipment for Michiganders.

On Tuesday, Ford, 3M, the UAW, and GE Health Care announced a partnership to manufacture respirators to help Michiganders fight the spread of COVID-19. Distilleries like Coppercraft Distillery in Holland and Mammoth Distilling in Traverse City have also announced plans to manufacture and distribute hand sanitizer to health care providers in their areas.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

Most recently, she's also issued a stay-home order. You can get details on what that means here.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

